Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $486.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $486.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

