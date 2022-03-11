Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given a $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) has been assigned a $19.50 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 128.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,041. The company has a quick ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Loop Industries by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Loop Industries by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

