Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,838,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $569,855. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

FSLR opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

