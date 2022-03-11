Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

