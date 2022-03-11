Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.54 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.18 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

