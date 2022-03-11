Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $191.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.20 and a twelve month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.