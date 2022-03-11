Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.98 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

