Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.07 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

