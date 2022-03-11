Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 648,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,544,000 after buying an additional 76,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $9,006,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of ABG opened at $185.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.