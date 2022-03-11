LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. Purchases 1,760 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $157.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

