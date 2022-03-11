LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,245,325. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

