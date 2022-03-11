LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 137.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 42.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

