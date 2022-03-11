LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,144. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

