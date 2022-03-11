Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Raised to $120.00 at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

LITE stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,857,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Lumentum by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

