LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €781.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($891.30) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($855.43) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($923.91) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €798.91 ($868.38).

MC stock opened at €587.90 ($639.02) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($283.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is €683.58 and its 200 day moving average is €675.97.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

