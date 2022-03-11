LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($923.91) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($891.30) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($848.91) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($913.04) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €798.91 ($868.38).

Shares of EPA MC opened at €587.90 ($639.02) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €683.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €675.97. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

