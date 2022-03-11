Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $64.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.03.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lyft has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

