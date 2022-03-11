Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

