Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of MGU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.