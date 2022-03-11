Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MGU stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,355,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

