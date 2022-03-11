Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 121,637 shares.The stock last traded at $172.14 and had previously closed at $168.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.50.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 338,041 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.