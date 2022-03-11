Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.36.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.