Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $4,524,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

