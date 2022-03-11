Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$136.00 and last traded at C$134.74, with a volume of 319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.82.
MEQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$130.83.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
Featured Articles
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.