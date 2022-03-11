Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $136.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$136.00 and last traded at C$134.74, with a volume of 319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$130.82.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Mainstreet Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$130.83.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The business had revenue of C$42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.