MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $22.35. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

