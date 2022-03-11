Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

MTW stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $569.66 million, a PE ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

