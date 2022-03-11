Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
MN stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Manning & Napier’s payout ratio is 16.95%.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
