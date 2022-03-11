Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.50 target price by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOZ. TD Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.90. The company had a trading volume of 230,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,908. The firm has a market cap of C$735.39 million and a PE ratio of -80.28. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.13 and a 1-year high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.