Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

DOOR stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

