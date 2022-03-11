Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.
DOOR stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95.
In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.
About Masonite International (Get Rating)
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.