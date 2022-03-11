Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group also posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.