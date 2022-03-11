Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Match Group also posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
