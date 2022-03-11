Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
