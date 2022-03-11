McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McEwen Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.65.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.91 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $415.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

