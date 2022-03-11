McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 596.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $281.66. 7,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.43. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $283.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

