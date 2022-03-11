MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $13.14. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 1,074 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $827.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.39.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

