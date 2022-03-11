Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160,088 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $121,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $104.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

