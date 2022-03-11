Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML) Insider Jeffery McGlinn Acquires 116,279 Shares

Medusa Mining Limited (ASX:MML – Get Rating) insider Jeffery McGlinn acquired 116,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,139.48 ($71,634.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Medusa Mining Company Profile

Medusa Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, mining, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for silver deposits. It holds interests in the Co-O Gold project that covers an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in central eastern Mindanao, the Philippines.

