MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.13.

MEGEF opened at $14.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

