Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 282,400 shares, a growth of 3,222.4% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

SMIZF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.13) to €8.50 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

