Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mercantile Bank worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBWM. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

