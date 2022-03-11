Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares rose 5.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 2,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 278,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $937.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

