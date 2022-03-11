Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.49

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and traded as high as $8.19. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 94,200 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1118 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.
Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)
Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.
