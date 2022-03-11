Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 355.6% in February

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:MTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.