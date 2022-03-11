Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.