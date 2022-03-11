Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 22 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MESO)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.