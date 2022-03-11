Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Short Interest Update

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 3,033.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MEIL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Methes Energies International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98.
Methes Energies International Company Profile (Get Rating)
