Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $73,000 in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $4.20 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.77.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

