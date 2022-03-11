Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New $74,000 Investment in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter worth about $849,000. Caxton Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 138.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

