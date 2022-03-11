Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 563 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USLM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 223.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

NASDAQ USLM opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.16. The company has a market capitalization of $656.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.72. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $156.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

About United States Lime & Minerals (Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.