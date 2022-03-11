Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases Shares of 3,605 Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE UFI opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

