Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 4,330 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNED opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

