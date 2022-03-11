Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Takes Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBCP opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $334.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.