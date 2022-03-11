Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,338.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,470.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,502.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,057.53 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

